Listen to the Pretenders’ New ‘Hate for Sale’ Single

The Pretenders have released the title track from their upcoming Hate for Sale album.

Complete with a false start and an abrupt ending, the raw and aggressive two and a half minute song, which is embedded below, hearkens back to the band's punk days. Frontwoman Chrissie Hynde revealed in a press release that it's an homage to one of the key U.K. bands from that era.

“We all love punk," she said, "so I think it would be fair to say that 'Hate for Sale' is our tribute to the punk band I considered the most musical of the genre -- the Damned."

"Hate for Sale" is the second track to be previewed from the record. "The Buzz," which uses a substance abuse metaphor to describe relationships, came out last week along with the news of the record.

“I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction," Hynde said at the time. "It’s about that. Not mine, of course – I’m never obsessive, never obsessive, never obsessive."

Arriving May 1, Hate for Sale is their first album since 2016's Alone. Its 10 songs were co-written by Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne, who joined the group in 2008 but has only just now started composing for them.

“I wanted to write with him since day one," Hynde said when the album was announced last week. "James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan and the Rails, to name but a few. We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true."