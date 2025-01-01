Rock Hall Chair: ‘No Excuse’ Phil Collins Isn’t in as a Solo Act

Phil Collins was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis in 2010, however induction as a solo artist continues to elude him.

On paper, Collins certainly has a case. He’s released eight studio albums, sold more than 150 million records worldwide, won eight Grammys and even has an Academy Award in his trophy case. Despite such achievements, he’s never so much as appeared on a Rock Hall ballot as a solo artist.

“He’s come up in meetings so much,” John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, admitted during a recent conversation with Vulture. “What happens to great artists like Phil Collins, and I could name about four or five more, is that the committee will sometimes say, He’s already in with Genesis.’” We have such a backlog of people that need to get in that sometimes great solo artists like Phil can’t get on the ballot because there’s someone who’s not on in any configuration.”

'No Excuse' Phil Collins Isn't in the Rock Hall Twice

While Sykes’ claim carries some weight, it’s not entirely understandable. There are 27 musicians who have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame more than once, a list that includes such vaunted stars as Stevie Nicks, Ozzy Osbourne, Dave Grohl and Eric Clapton (the only three-time inductee). The “they’re already in” argument didn’t stop those rockers, so why has it prohibited Collins?

READ MORE: 27 Rock Stars Inducted Into the Hall of Fame More Than Once

“I’ll say right now that’s no excuse for not putting Phil Collins in because he’s a great artist,” Sykes admitted, alluding to how competitive nominations are on a yearly basis. “I’m a voter, and I really believe Sting should be in as a solo artist. I’ve nominated him many times, and I’m the chairman. That shows how this isn’t some backroom organization where decisions are made by a couple of people. People vote on these things, and they fight like hell. So I think Phil is deserving.”