Actually, Peter Cetera Has ‘Emphatically Declined’ to Reunite With Chicago

Baby, what a big surprise. Co-founder Robert Lamm is now backing away from a statement that Peter Cetera would reunite with Chicago for their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Seems Lamm misinterpreted the band's long-estranged former frontman. "I've mistakenly said Cetera would be playing," Lamm now tells Billboard. "He has emphatically declined. My email exchanges with Cetera were misinterpreted by me, and I've apologized to him, and likewise apologize to the music press community and fans."

Cetera left Chicago in 1985 for a solo career, and has never shared the stage with them again – though he still plays a selection of their music during his solo concert appearances. Billboard says his representatives have not responded to queries about his plans for the induction ceremony, to be held next April in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Lamm and his fellow bandmates have been emphatic, however, about welcoming Cetera back. "I haven't spoken with Peter in awhile," original trumpeter Lee Loughnane said recently, "but if he wants to come sing with us, come on, baby! I'm ready."

Drummer Danny Seraphine, gone since 1990, also hasn't spoken publicly since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced that all seven founding members would be honored. Chicago's initial lineup was rounded out by James Pankow, Walter Parazaider and the late Terry Kath. They will be honored with a trio of other previously neglected classic-rock acts, including Cheap Trick, Deep Purple and Steve Miller.

