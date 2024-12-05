Pearl Jam Announces 2025 Tour Dates

Pearl Jam has announced tour dates for 2025.

Ten shows have been scheduled starting in late April and ending three weeks later. The band will play two concerts at each stop, with one night off between each city's performance.

The tour supports Pearl Jam's latest album, Dark Matter, released earlier this year. The band has already played shows this year, starting the first leg in May, a month after the record's release, and then hitting the road again in August.

Opening acts for the new​ dates will be announced soon.

Where Is Pearl Jam Playing in 2025?

Pearl Jam's new tour will start on April 24 in Hollywood, Florida; they will also perform there on April 26. They then play two shows each in Atlanta, Nashville and Raleigh before wrapping up in Pittsburgh on May 16 and 18. You can see the tour dates and venues below.

Tickets will be available via the Ten Club members-only presale, which starts today; public tickets will be available through an artist presale beginning Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. More information on tickets and concerts can be found on Pearl Jam's website.

Pearl Jam, 2025 U.S. Tour

April 24 - Hollywood, Florida - Hard Rock Live

April 26 - Hollywood, Florida - Hard Rock Live

April 29 - Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena

May 1 - Atlanta, Georgia - State Farm Arena

May 6 - Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena

May 8 - Nashville, Tennessee - Bridgestone Arena

May 11 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Lenovo Center

May 13 - Raleigh, North Carolina - Lenovo Center

May 16 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PPG Paints Arena

May 18 - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - PPG Paints Arena