Pearl Jam Kick Off 2022 Tour: Photos, Videos and Set List

Pearl Jam launched their 2022 tour in San Diego last night, marking their first live performance of the year.

Singer Eddie Vedder began the concert with a solo performance of Warren Zevon's "Keep Me in Your Heart," and then introduced the show's opener, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, who played with his solo band Pluralone before joining Pearl Jam for the rest of the evening. (Klinghoffer will perform with the band for the entirety of the tour.)

Pearl Jam then performed a 24-song set that included classics like "Better Man," "Jeremy" and "Daughter," as well as songs from their most recent album, 2020's Gigaton, including "Retrograde," "Who Ever Said" and "Dance of the Clairvoyants."

You can see the set list, fan-filmed videos and photos from the show below.

Pearl Jam had originally been scheduled to tour in 2020 in support of Gigaton but were forced to postpone the dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They're making up the missed dates with this current tour, which also added four other dates to the itinerary.

Vedder, who released a solo album, Earthling, in February, performed a short solo tour earlier this year.

Watch Pearl Jam Perform 'Corduroy' in San Diego in May 2022

Pearl Jam will continue to tour across the U.S., wrapping up in Denver on Sept. 22.

Watch Pearl Jam Perform 'Better Man' in San Diego in May 2022

Pearl Jam, Viejas Arena, San Diego, 5/3/22

1. "Keep Me in Your Heart" (Warren Zevon cover) (Eddie solo before introducing tour opener Josh Klinghoffer)

2. "Oceans"

3. "Retrograde"

4. "Never Destination"

5. "Corduroy"

6. "Dance of the Clairvoyants"

7. "Amongst the Waves"

8. "Even Flow"

9. "Who Ever Said"

10. "Quick Escape"

11. "Long Road"

12. "Given to Fly"

13. "Superblood Wolfmoon"

14. "Daughter"

15. "Seven O'Clock"

16. "Jeremy"

17. "Porch"

Encore

18. "Lightning Bolt"

19. "Better Man"

20. "Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town"

21. "River Cross"

22. "Footsteps"

23. "Once"

24. "Alive"