Pearl Jam Announce 2022 North American Tour

Pearl Jam have announced a North American arena tour for May and September 2022, making up their COVID-delayed 2020 dates in support of that year's Gigaton and adding four new shows to the itinerary.

The trek will begin on May 3 in San Diego and run through May 20 in Las Vegas. Pearl Jam will then take a few months off before resuming on Sept. 1 in Quebec City and wrapping the second leg on Sept. 22 in Denver. Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer will open the shows with his solo project, Pluralone, and join Pearl Jam as a touring member on the dates.

Tickets will not be on sale to the general public and will instead be available exclusively through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Registration. (Pearl Jam Ten Club members can also access a special presale now.) The registration is open through March 27, and the Verified Fan on-sale begins on March 29. You can learn more and register at Ticketmaster's website, and you can see the full list of tour dates — with new shows noted — below.

Pearl Jam will continue making strides to offset their carbon footprint by paying $200 per ton for carbon dioxide mitigation, a tenfold increase from previous years. "We are proud of our prior efforts to mitigate our inevitable carbon footprint from touring over the past 20 years, but the time to multiply that effort is clearly right now," guitarist Stone Gossard explained in a statement. "By committing to this aggressive pricing, we hope to equally amplify our efforts and gather partners who share our urgency to make the investments and innovations required to move our world to a more conscious, carbon-balanced economy."

Pearl Jam 2022 North American Tour

May 3 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

May 6 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

May 9 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

May 12 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 13 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 16 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Arena *

May 18 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

May 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena *

Sept. 1 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 3 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Sept. 6 - Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

Sept. 8 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 14 - Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion *

Sept. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 18 - St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Sept. 20 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Sept. 22 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

* New date