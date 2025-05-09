Watch Peter Frampton Perform ‘Black’ With Pearl Jam: Set List

Peter Frampton made a guest appearance with Pearl Jam on Thursday night at the band's concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

He joined them for a rendition of Pearl Jam's "Black," which you can watch below. (A few lines from Frampton's "Do You Feel Like We Do" were thrown in as well.)

"He was right up there," Eddie Vedder said when introducing Frampton. "It was one of the reasons that you loved live records. And later, we decided to release bootlegs because of his influence. He's such an incredible human being on top of it."

As Vedder also noted, Frampton has recorded with Mike McCready and Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam, both of whom appeared on Frampton's 2006 Grammy-winning album Fingerprints.

You can also see a complete set list from the show below.

Peter Frampton Is Working on a New Album

Frampton is currently at work on a new album that he is cowriting and coproducing with his musician son, Julian.

"To be able to write with your own DNA is something spectacular, it really is,” he recently told WIVB (via Yahoo Entertainment.) "Sometimes when we're texting backwards and forwards — we have this great app called Sessionwire, so we see each other's recording set-up and the mixer and also it's like built-in Zoom, so it's phenomenal."

Pearl Jam, 5/8/25, Nashville, Tennessee, Set List:

1. "Long Road"

2. "Garden"

3. "Rearviewmirror"

4. "Hail, Hail"

5. "React, Respond"

6. "Once"

7. "Black" (with Peter Frampton) (with Peter Frampton's 'Do You Feel Like I Do' tag)

8. "Even Flow"

9. "Dark Matter"

10. "Wreckage"

11. "Not for You" (with Sleater-Kinney's "Modern Girl" tag)

12. "Wishlist"

13. "Insignificance"

14. "Won't Tell"

15. "Spin the Black Circle"

16. "Better Man"

17. "Porch"

Encore:

18. "Just Breathe" (Ed, Boom & Josh)

19. "State of Love and Trust" (dedicated to April & Ashley, Matt and Mike wives)

20. "Crazy Mary" (Victoria Williams cover)

21. "Do the Evolution"

22. "Sonic Reducer" (Dead Boys cover)

23. "Alive"

24. "Rockin' in the Free World" (Neil Young cover)

25. "Yellow Ledbetter"