Pearl Jam Launches 2025 Tour: Set List, Video

Pearl Jam kicked off their 2025 tour on Thursday night in Hollywood, Florida.

The band performed a mix of fan favorites, songs from their most recent album, Dark Matter, plus covers of the Byrds' "So You Want to Be a Rock 'n' Roll Star," the Who's "Baba O'Riley" and Victoria Williams' "Crazy Mary." Frontman Eddie Vedder also played a solo version of Tom Petty's "I Won't Back Down."

"I only take this guitar out on special occasions, you see," Vedder said before his Petty cover. "but knowing we were all coming down to Florida, I took it with me. This guitar, this was given to me by our friend Tom Petty. And even though he may be gone, it feels like he's here."

You can view fan-filmed footage from the concert, along with a complete set list, below.

Where Does Pearl Jam's Tour Head Next?

Pearl Jam is scheduled to play a second show in Hollywood, Florida at the same venue on April 26. From there, the tour will make stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Tennessee, Raleigh, North Carolina and Pittsburgh, with multiple shows in each.

Watch Pearl Jam Open With 'Oceans'

Watch Pearl Jam Perform 'So You Want to Be a Rock 'n' Roll Star'

Watch Eddie Vedder Perform Tom Petty's 'I Won't Back Down'

Watch Pearl Jam Close With 'Setting Sun'

Pearl Jam, 4/24/25, Hollywood, Florida, Set List

1. "Oceans"

2. "Present Tense"

3. "Why Go"

4. "Deep"

5. "Amongst the Waves"

6. "React, Respond"

7. "Dark Matter"

8. "Wreckage"

9. "Even Flow"

10. "Down"

11. "Corduroy"

12. "Won't Tell"

13. "Leatherman"

14. "Wishlist"

15. "Running"

16. "Lukin"

17. "Porch"

Encore:

18. "I Won't Back Down" (Vedder solo)

19. "Footsteps"

20. "Do the Evolution"

21. "So You Want to Be a Rock 'n' Roll Star" (first time since 2010)

22. "Crazy Mary"

23. "Alive"

24. "Baba O'Riley"

25. "Setting Sun"