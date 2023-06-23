Paul Simon Sells Stake in His Simon and Garfunkel Rights

BMG announced the acquisition of a “substantial stake” in Paul Simon’s rights connected to his output as a member of Simon & Garfunkel. Although no details were revealed, Variety reported it was the “most significant” deal the corporation had made in recent years. Those include agreements with Motley Crue, ZZ Top, Tina Turner, Mick Fleetwood and others.

“We are delighted to have secured the agreement of Paul Simon for BMG to acquire his royalty interests in Simon & Garfunkel recordings and his neighboring rights income,” CEO-designate Thomas Coesfeld said. “This is a significant transaction. Our ability to secure this deal demonstrates once again that BMG provides the best home for the greatest artists.”

Repertoire and marketing executive Thomas Scherer added, “In any list of the true greats, Paul Simon stands as one of the pillars of popular music history. We will play our part to ensure his music continues to be honored and respected.”

Simon & Garfunkel released five albums during their brief time together, starting with Wednesday Morning, 3 A.M. in 1964 and ending with 1970’s Bridge Over Troubled Water. Despite the delicate harmonies of their music, the pair was often at odds with each other, leading to a contentious split followed by years of public disagreements amid short-term reunions. They last performed together in 2010. Simon – who retired from touring in 2018 – sold his solo catalog to Sony in 2021. He released his latest album, Seven Psalms, in May.