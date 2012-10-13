Top 10 Paul Simon Songs

4

Forget the politics. Forget the Grammys. And forget whatever else you might know about Graceland all these years later. When the album was released in 1986, Simon was coming off a few rough years. His last record, Hearts and Bones, bombed, and all but his most ardent supporters had written him off as a nostalgia act. There were no expectations for this cultural exchange experiment, yet it managed to become one of the most influential albums of the past quarter century. This song with South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, more than any other, represents the heart and soul of the album and is the culmination of Simon's lifelong interest in sounds from other parts of the world. It's hard not to get caught up in his joy.