Ozzy Osbourne to Guest on Post Malone Album

Ozzy Osbourne was confirmed as one of the guest artists on rapper Post Malone’s upcoming album.

Titled Hollywood’s Bleeding, it’s set for release on Sept. 6. Malone announced the guest list via Instagram, including Future, Halsey, Meek Mill and Travis Scott. Osbourne’s name was listed sixth among the ten.

The announcement follows Malone’s appearance with Aerosmith at MTV’s Music Video Awards ceremony in August 2018. He’d begun a performance with his track “Rockstar” before a stage extension descended from the ceiling to reveal Steven Tyler and his group. Malone performed “Dream On” and “Toys in the Attic” alongside them. The event sparked speculation that Malone and Aerosmith might record together, but drummer Joey Kramer only replied, “I can’t tell you that” to the question, and nothing has been heard since.

Meanwhile, Osbourne last month revealed that he’d been working on new music of his own, and that he had “about nine song ideas” for a potential album. He later explained that the move had been part of a way to deal with the boredom of recuperating from a fall in January, which forced the postponement of his 2019 tour plans. “So what I’ve been doing, about a month ago Sharon [Osbourne] said, ‘This guy wants to do some writing’ and brought him in,” Ozy said. “I thought, ‘I’ve got nothing better to do.’ For what it’s worth, it may not be the greatest; it may be the greatest. I don’t know. It got me out of my head.”

