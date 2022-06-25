Ozzy Osbourne said he wished the songs on his upcoming 13th album had been available to Black Sabbath for their final release.

His new LP, Patient Number 9, arrives on Sept. 9, just over nine years after Sabbath bowed out with 13 and a subsequent farewell world tour.

He released a brief series of answers to fan questions, which started with a look back at his recent personal history. "I was vaccinated and boosted and I still caught COVID in the end," he said. "My last album, Ordinary Man, was released just a few weeks before the pandemic started, and I was just about getting ready to go into the studio to work on this new one when the world shut down. It's no secret that the last four years have been very difficult for me, but making this album took my mind off of my problems."

The new project saw him working once again with Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi on two tracks and longtime solo collaborator Zakk Wylde on four. He commented: "Zakk is part of my family and always will be. The album needed that weight that his playing provides. He just came in and really sorted things out." He also noted: "It was really great working with Tony. He's the riff master. No one can touch him in that respect. I only wish we had these songs for Black Sabbath's 13 album."

Osbourne just released the album's title track, which features Jeff Beck, one of a number of guest musicians. "The song is about a mental institution," the singer explained. "Having someone like Jeff Beck play on my album is just incredible, a total honor. There's no other guitar player that plays like him and his solo on 'Patient Number 9' is just jaw-dropping."