Black Sabbath reacted to Ozzy Osbourne's death on Tuesday with a brief, poignant message to the Prince of Darkness.

The band took to social media to share a photo of Osbourne from this month's Back to the Beginning concert, accompanied by a two-word caption: "Ozzy forever."

You can see the post below.

Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler Pay Tribute to 'Dear Friend' Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler and drummer Bill Ward paid individual tributes to Osbourne in separate posts on social media, which you can see below as well.

"I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park," Iommi wrote. "It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz. Tony."

Butler added: "Goodbye dear friend — thanks for all those years — we had some great fun. Four kids from Aston – who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

Ward chimed in: "Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart. Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP. Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever. Bill Ward."

Black Sabbath's Triumphant Back to the Beginning Reunion

The original Black Sabbath lineup — Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward – reunited on July 5 for the Back to the Beginning concert in their hometown of Birmingham, England. The band performed before an audience of 42,000 at Villa Park, marking their first show together since 2005.

Osbourne also performed a solo set at Back to the Beginning, and a myriad of other rock and metal acts including Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Slayer and Pantera paid tribute to the heavy metal pioneers during their own performances.

Osbourne Family's Statement on Ozzy Osbourne's Death

The Osbourne family announced the metal legend's death on Tuesday with a statement.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love," they wrote.

"We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and Louis."

Other Rockers React to Ozzy Osbourne's Death

Other rockers flocked to social media to praise Osbourne following news of his death.

"He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods — a true legend," Elton John said on Instagram. (The two artists collaborated on Osbourne's 2020 song "Ordinary Man.") "He was also one of the funniest people I've ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love."