Hear Neil Young Song ‘Vacancy’ from ‘Homegrown’ Album

Neil Young released the song “Vacancy” from his 1975 album Homegrown, which will finally be released on Jun. 19 via Reprise. Listen below.

It’s one of seven tracks that were never issued after Young, deciding it was too personal, shelved the 12-track LP 45 years ago. The project was recorded at his Broken Arrow Ranch Studio and features organist Stan Szelest, lap slide player Ben Keith, bassist Tim Drummond and drummer Karl T. Himmel.

Homegrown was originally intended to appear between Young’s albums Harvest and Comes a Time, and he later described it as “the unheard bridge” between the two. “I apologize,” Young said earlier this year. “This album Homegrown should have been there for you a couple of years after Harvest. It’s the sad side of a love affair. The damage done. The heartache. I just couldn’t listen to it. I wanted to move on. So I kept it to myself, hidden away in the vault, on the shelf, in the back of my mind … but I should have shared it. It’s actually beautiful. That’s why I made it in the first place. Sometimes life hurts. You know what I mean.”

He added: “This is the one that got away. This album, in vinyl, displays the beauty, feeling and depth of music recorded in the analog domain, before digital. It’s the perfect example of why I can’t forget how good music used to sound.” Along with a “great band” of his friends, Homegrown features guest appearances by Levon Helm and Emmylou Harris.