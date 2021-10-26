Watch the Muppets Cover Electric Light Orchestra’s ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

The Muppets have continued their decades-long classic-rock connection with a spot-on cover of Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky."

The beloved puppet ensemble's house band, Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, covered ELO's 1977 classic as part of YouTube's "Dear Earth" special, which features musical performances and presentations from climate activists, content creators and other celebrities.

The cover also comes with a new video that shows the members of Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem performing on set before getting whisked away on clouds and dropped among a bunch of singing, dancing flowers. Zoot, the blue-haired saxophonist voiced by Dave Goelz, rips an impressive talk-box solo in the middle of the song.

You can see the video below.

"Mr. Blue Sky" first appeared on ELO’s 1977 album Out of the Blue. The double LP peaked at No. 4 in both the U.S. and the U.K., while the single reached No. 6 in the U.K. and No. 35 in the U.S., and has been certified triple platinum by the RIAA.

ELO bandleader Jeff Lynne got the inspiration for "Mr. Blue Sky" while writing Out of the Blue in a remote chalet in the Swiss alps. "I remember writing the words down," he told Rolling Stone in 2016. "I was at a chalet in the mountains of Switzerland, and it was all misty and cloudy all the way around. I didn't see any countryside for the first four days or so, and then everything cleared and there was this enormous view forever, and the sky was blue."

The Muppet Show has had numerous high-profile rock star moments over its 45-year history. They've worked with legends such as Elton John, Prince, Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Dave Grohl and Ozzy Osbourne, just to name a few.