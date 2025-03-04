Motley Crue Postpones Vegas Residency for Vince Neil Health Issue

Motley Crue's Las Vegas residency has been pushed back by six months so singer Vince Neil can recover from an unspecified medical procedure.

"Motley Crue's Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally scheduled for March 28th- April 19th, 2025, is moving to September 2025 due to a required medical procedure recently advised by vocalist Vince Neil's doctors," read a statement from the band.

"To all the Crueheads who were looking forward to seeing us this spring, I'm truly sorry. My health is my top priority so I can bring you the awesome shows you deserved, and I can't wait to return to the stage. Thank you for all the well wishes that keep reaching me. Your support means more than you know."

The shows will now take place Sept. 12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 24, 26, 27 and October 1 and 3. Tickets for the original shows will remain valid for the new September show dates.

"Please join us in wishing Vince a speedy recovery," Neil's bandmates Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee and John 5 said in a shared statement. "We are looking forward for him to get well again and to take over Vegas together in September. We can't wait to see you all out there, and thank you for your support and understanding in the meantime."

Motley Crue's most recent concert took place Oct. 13, 2024 at the Aftershock festival in Sacremento. They released the three-song EP Cancelled that same month.