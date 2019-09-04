Motley Crue Announce ‘Dr. Feelgood’ 30th-Anniversary Edition

Motley Crue have released a teaser clip for the 30th-anniversary edition of their classic album Dr. Feelgood, which will arrive on Nov. 29.

The short video reveals that the reissue includes new packaging. A deluxe edition contains a colored vinyl LP, three picture discs, a doctor’s bag, prescription notepad, bandages and more.

The video also notes the album’s achievements, including its status as “the band’s best-selling album and the first to top the Billboard 200 chart,” as well as its six-times platinum North American sales and two Grammy nominations.

You can watch the clip below.

“After feeling robbed of a No.1 album with Girls Girls Girls, the band was hell bent on topping ourselves on every level,” bassist Nikki Sixx explained in a statement. “Bringing in Bob Rock to produce and push us musically and lyrically was just what the doctor ordered. … The band was clean, lean and sober, and this album has some of our proudest work.”

The statement noted that "in addition to being the biggest album of the band’s career, Dr. Feelgood has had a tremendous effect on pop culture. Inspired by Nikki Sixx’s near-death overdose, the autobiographical ‘Kickstart My Heart’ dives into the band’s sobriety. Over the last 30 years, Sixx has used his platform to be a part of the drug awareness and recovery conversation, an issue which continues to be relevant today more than ever."

A new line of Dr. Feelgood apparel, "featuring the album’s iconic artwork," will also be for sale during the upcoming anniversary celebrations. As the statement pointed out, Motley Crue have "played a key role in the fashion culture of the ‘80s. Their iconic imagery continues to be a staple with rock apparel and fashion brands."