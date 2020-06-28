Watch Miley Cyrus Sing the Beatles’ ‘Help!’ in Empty Rose Bowl

Miley Cyrus adds a country-rock twang to the Beatles' "Help!" in a new cover version. In an accompanying video, aired Saturday during Global Citizen's "Global Goal: Unite for Our Future" livestream, the pop singer belts the 1965 song in an empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif. Watch below.

Throughout the track, Cyrus adopts a thick rasp over a breezy arrangement of acoustic guitars, pedal-steel and brushed drums. In a caption opening the video, she writes, "Dedicated to those who are tirelessly working on testing, treatment and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium again…"

Cyrus also commented on the cover via Twitter, writing, "For me, the magic of performing is sharing and celebrating music together…being surrounded by people and feeling their energy! During this time of COVID-19, we are coming together in a different way…we are uniting with the goal of ensuring EVERYONE has access to the solutions to end this pandemic."

The livestream, which focused on the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities, also featured performances from artists like Coldplay, Usher, Justin Bieber, Shakira and Jennifer Hudson, among others.

The singer has previously covered a wide variety of classic rock artists onstage, including Pink Floyd (both "Wish You Were Here" and "Comfortably Numb"), Led Zeppelin ("Black Dog"), Metallica ("Nothing Else Matters"), Nine Inch Nails ("Head Like a Hole"), Temple of the Dog ("Say Hello 2 Heaven") and Paul Simon ("50 Ways to Leave Your Way"). She's also performed live, separately, with both Elton John and Billy Idol.

