Micky Dolenz returns to the road on Thursday (Oct. 15) after a short break on the continuing 60 Years of the Monkees Tour, with a stop in Pennsylvania. Previously scheduled dates stretch from New York to Mississippi and from Ohio to Alabama.

He also added a dozen shows, with all but one set to take place in 2027. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below, along with a look at rock's biggest remaining 2026 tours. Dolenz's latest confirmed concerts are in bold. For more information and tickets, go to his official website.

Dolenz has been extending this well-received tribute tour almost since it started. He's now the last surviving member of the Monkees, following the deaths of Davy Jones, Peter Tork and Michael Nesmith. "The thing I miss the most," Dolenz recently told Billboard, "is just not being able to call somebody and just say 'Hi.'"

Where Is the Monkees' Micky Dolenz Playing in 2027?

He sang most of the Monkees' best-known songs after the lineup was cast as a fictional band on a hit Emmy-winning TV sitcom in the late-'60s. They went on to become very real hitmakers, releasing four chart-topping LPs. Dolenz led them to No. 1 on the singles chart with "Last Train to Clarksville," "I'm a Believer" and "(I'm Not Your) Steppin' Stone."

Dolenz remembered Nesmith once deftly summing up this amazing transformation: "He said it was like Pinocchio becoming a real little boy," Dolenz told AARP. "Isn't that great?"

The Monkees' Emmy-winning TV sitcom premiered on NBC in September 1966. (NBC Television, Getty Images) The Monkees' Emmy-winning TV sitcom premiered on NBC in September 1966. (NBC Television, Getty Images)

The Dolenz-sung "Pleasant Valley Sunday" also reached the Top 5. Along the way, he became the only member of the Monkees to appear on every album and tour. Their final LP of original material was 2016's Good Times!, another Top 20 U.S. hit.

READ MORE: Top 10 Monkees Songs

Dolenz launched his 60 Years of the Monkees Tour earlier this year in anticipation of the anniversary of the TV show's September 1966 premiere. Besides the songs, he also shares stories and footage of his late bandmates. Nesmith died in 2021, not long after he and Dolenz completed a well-received Monkees farewell tour. Peter Tork passed away in 2019, after Davy Jones in 2012.

"They have never left me because every night they're there in the songs that I sing," Dolenz said earlier this year, "because I sing songs that Mike might have done originally or Davy or Peter. And I play a lot of video from the show and from, you know, our lives together, behind me all the time."

Remaining Micky Dolenz 2026 Tour Dates

(Newly confirmed shows in bold)

10/15 – Greensburg, PA @ Palace Theatre

10/17 – North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre and Performing Arts Center

10/30 – Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

11/1 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

11/4 – Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate PAC

11/6 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park's Center Stage

11/8 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

11/11 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Pabst Theater

11/13 – St. Charles, MO @ Family Arena

11/15 – Senatobia, MS @ Heindl Center for the Performing Arts

11/17 – Huntingdon, TN @ Dixie Carter PAC

11/20 – Oxford, AL @ Oxford Performing Arts Center

12/3 – Columbus, OH @ Kebba Live

12/5 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

Micky Dolenz, '60 Years of the Monkees' 2027 Tour Dates

(Newly confirmed shows in bold)

1/22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Wells Hall at the Parker

1/24 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

2/27 – Carmel, IN @ Payne and Mencias Palladium

3/12 – Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

5/6 – Brisbane, Australia @ QPAC

5/8 – Gold Coast, Australia @ HOTA

5/12 – New Castle, Australia @ Civic Theatre

5/14 – Sydney, Australia @ State Theatre

5/16 – Thirroul, Australia @ Anitas Theatre

5/18 – Canberra, Australia @ Canberra Theatre Centre

5/20 – Geelong, Australia @ Costa Hall

5/22 – Melbourne, Australia @ Palais Theatre

5/24 – Adelaide, Australia @ AEC Theatre

5/26 – Perth, Australia @ Astor Theatre