Metallica Announce Livestream ‘Helping Hands’ Benefit Show

Metallica will livestream an acoustic set from their headquarters on Nov. 14 to raise money for their All Within My Hands foundation.

The show, called Helping Hands, starts at 5PM ET, but purchasing a ticket at the band's website gives fans an opportunity to watch it as many times as they like for a 48-hour period after they begin. Prices start at $15, with three bundle options that include a digital download of the performance ($25), a T-shirt designed by WolfSkullJack ($55) and a presence on a "Virtual Fan Wall" during one song ($95).

All of the proceeds from ticket sales and a companion auction are earmarked for All Within My Hands. The band established the nonprofit organization in 2017 in order to create "sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services." They recently donated $645,000 to numerous COVID-19 relief organizations and $350,000 to help those affected by the West Coast wildfires. Metallica have also previously given money to help fight the Australian bushfires and to community colleges across the U.S.

This is Metallica's second benefit performance for All Within My Hands. It was originally scheduled to take place on March 28 at the Masonic in San Francisco, but was pushed back to Sept. 12 before the coronavirus pandemic caused it to be postponed again. The first show, which took place in November 2018, raised $1.3 million and resulted in the album Helping Hands … Live & Acoustic at the Masonic.

Full details about the auction are expected to be announced as the date for the event draws closer.