Metallica Reschedules ‘Helping Hands’ Concert

Metallica have rescheduled a benefit concert for their All Within My Hands Foundation.

The show had been scheduled to take place on March 28 at the Masonic in San Francisco, but it will now take place on Sept. 12. We received an e-mail from their publicist that does not provide specifics, only saying that "we may have been a little too ambitious with that date in terms of getting our shit together and giving you an experience that matches or surpasses the first event held in November of 2018." They promise more information, including ticket details, soon.

Metallica launched the All Within My Hands Foundation in February 2017 with the goal of "creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger and other critical local services." That first event referenced above, an acoustic concert at the Masonic, raised $1.3 million. Proceeds from sales of an album from that show, Helping Hands … Live & Acoustic at the Masonic, also went to the foundation.

Earlier this year, the All Within My Hands Foundation announced that they were sending more than $500,000 to help fight the Australian bushfires. Later in the month, they revealed that the Metallica Scholars Initiative donated $1 million to 10 community colleges across the U.S., with plans to increase the contribution to $1.5 million to 15 schools this year.

"Our 2019 Metallica Scholars have exceeded expectations and inspired us in more ways than we could have possibly imagined,” drummer Lars Ulrich said. "We’re really excited to be able to expand the initiative in its second year, assisting more students in achieving their dreams and transforming their lives in 2020."