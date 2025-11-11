Metallica's Kirk Hammett, Cheap Trick and Pat Benatar are among the artists contributing stage-played and hand-signed instruments to a new charity auction.

Gibson Gives and Julien's Auctions' "Played, Worn & Torn" auction features instruments used onstage and signed by some of music's biggest stars, a list that also includes Lzzy Hale, Rise Against, Mana, the All-American Rejects and Imagine Dragons.

Of particular interest to Metallica fans is the one-of-one Gibson SG guitar CEO#4, designed and custom-built by Gibson CEO and President Cesar Gueikian.

Hammett used the guitar during the band's performance of Black Sabbath's "Hole in the Sky" at this summer's Back to the Beginning festival, paying loving tribute to Ozzy Osbourne and his bandmates at their final performance together.

“CEO#4 is a unique maple-top SG that combines elements of the Gibson SG, Super 400 and Supreme, and Les Paul Custom, finished in a Ghost Burst—a name coined by my friend Adam Jones of Tool," Gueikian explains. "I created it as a tribute to Tony Iommi, the father of heavy metal, who defined the genre with a Gibson SG. After the show, Kirk signed the guitar, and it has remained untouched since, strings included. The guitar also comes with my backstage pass from that historic event.”

You can see the CEO#4 and all the other instruments available from the auction in the gallery below, and bid on them at Julien's Auctions' official site between now and November 20th.

All proceeds from the auction will benefit Gibson Gives, supporting musicians worldwide through music education and health and wellness programs.