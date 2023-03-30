Listen to Metallica’s Furious ’72 Seasons’ Title Track

Metallica has released the furious title track off their upcoming album, 72 Seasons.

The seven-and-a-half-minute song is full of hyper-speed riffing and double-kick blasts from Lars Ulrich. The video, which you can watch below, finds the band tearing through the song on an otherworldly celestial stage, interspersed with shots of broken guitars and other debris that adorn the 72 Seasons cover.

"72 Seasons" follows the album's thrashing lead single "Lux Æterna," the hard-rocking "Screaming Suicide" and the midtempo chugger "If Darkness Had a Son." The album comes out on April 14; Metallica will premiere it with a global listening party in cinemas one day before its release.

Hetfield described the album's concept in an official statement: "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

Metallica will embark on the M72 world tour in April and is scheduled to be on the road through September 2024. The band will play two-night stints in each city, promising different set lists and opening acts on each night to create a "No Repeat Weekend." They'll be supported variously by Pantera, Mammoth WVH and Greta Van Fleet.