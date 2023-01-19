Metallica Aim to Shatter Taboos With New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’

James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single.

"Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below.

"The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said in a statement released with the song. "It's ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another I believe most people have thought about it. To face it it to speak the unspoken. It it's a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone."

72 Seasons is due to arrive in stores on April 14. Hetfield previously explained that the album explores "the first 18 years of our life, that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told 'who we are' by our parents. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry."

The group released the album's first single, "Lux Æterna," on Nov. 28 while announcing the album.

On April 27 Metallica will launch a massive two-year world tour which will find them performing twice in each city, with different opening acts each night and with a promise not to repeat any songs during each stay. Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will be joining the M72 tour. You can get complete ticket information at the band's official website.

Watch Metallica's 'Screaming Suicide' Video