Here’s Everyone Who Is on Mark Knopfler’s ‘Guitar Heroes’ Song
A new video outlines the more than 60 artists who contributed to the recently released charity single by Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes. "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)" debuted last week and includes performances by some of rock's biggest names.
The former Dire Straits frontman recruited famous pals for the update of his song originally written for the 1983 movie Local Hero. Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, David Gilmour, Bruce Springsteen and Slash are among the performers.
The song also includes the final recording by Jeff Beck, who died in January 2023. It's his guitar that opens the song.
The new 10-minute video details when each artist appears in the song. You can watch the video below.
The single, credited to Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes, is a benefit for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. "Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp," Knopfler noted in a press release announcing the video.
"And that first Pete power chord ... man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another. Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point."
Who's on Mark Knopfler's New 'Guitar Hero' Song?
Despite the group's name, there are more than just guitar players in Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes. Musicians like Ringo Starr, Jonathan Cain and Roger Daltrey, who added harmonica, also contributed to the track.
Below is a list of the contributors to the song's CD and digital version. (A 12" version features an edited list of performers.)
Joan Armatrading
Jeff Beck
Richard Bennett
Joe Bonamassa
Joe Brown
James Burton
Jonathan Cain
Paul Carrack
Eric Clapton
Ry Cooder
Jim Cox
Steve Cropper
Sheryl Crow
Roger Daltrey
Duane Eddy
Sam Fender
Guy Fletcher
Peter Frampton
Audley Freed
Vince Gill
David Gilmour
Buddy Guy
Keiji Haino
Tony Iommi
Joan Jett
John Jorgenson
Mark Knopfler
Sonny Landreth
Albert Lee
Greg Leisz
Alex Lifeson
Steve Lukather
Phil Manzanera
Dave Mason
Hank Marvin
Brian May
Robbie McIntosh
John McLaughlin
Tom Morello
Rick Nielsen
Orianthi
Brad Paisley
Nile Rodgers
Mike Rutherford
Joe Satriani
John Sebastian
Connor Selby
Slash
Bruce Springsteen
Ringo Starr and Zak Starkey
Sting
Andy Taylor
Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks
Ian Thomas
Pete Townshend
Keith Urban
Steve Vai
Waddy Wachtel
Joe Louis Walker
Joe Walsh
Ronnie Wood
Glenn Worf
Zucchero
You can download the charity single at Mark Knopfler's site. His new album, One Deep River, arrives on April 12.
