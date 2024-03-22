Here’s Everyone Who Is on Mark Knopfler’s ‘Guitar Heroes’ Song

A new video outlines the more than 60 artists who contributed to the recently released charity single by Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes. "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)" debuted last week and includes performances by some of rock's biggest names.

The former Dire Straits frontman recruited famous pals for the update of his song originally written for the 1983 movie Local Hero. Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, David Gilmour, Bruce Springsteen and Slash are among the performers.

The song also includes the final recording by Jeff Beck, who died in January 2023. It's his guitar that opens the song.

The new 10-minute video details when each artist appears in the song. You can watch the video below.

The single, credited to Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes, is a benefit for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. "Before I knew where I was, Pete Townshend had come into my studio armed with a guitar and an amp," Knopfler noted in a press release announcing the video.

"And that first Pete power chord ... man, I tell you. We were in that territory, and it was just fantastic. And it went on from there. Eric [Clapton] came in, played great, just one tasty lick after another. Then Jeff Beck’s contribution arrived and that was spellbinding. I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point."

Who's on Mark Knopfler's New 'Guitar Hero' Song?

Despite the group's name, there are more than just guitar players in Mark Knopfler's Guitar Heroes. Musicians like Ringo Starr, Jonathan Cain and Roger Daltrey, who added harmonica, also contributed to the track.

Below is a list of the contributors to the song's CD and digital version. (A 12" version features an edited list of performers.)

Joan Armatrading

Jeff Beck

Richard Bennett

Joe Bonamassa

Joe Brown

James Burton

Jonathan Cain

Paul Carrack

Eric Clapton

Ry Cooder

Jim Cox

Steve Cropper

Sheryl Crow

Roger Daltrey

Duane Eddy

Sam Fender

Guy Fletcher

Peter Frampton

Audley Freed

Vince Gill

David Gilmour

Buddy Guy

Keiji Haino

Tony Iommi

Joan Jett

John Jorgenson

Mark Knopfler

Sonny Landreth

Albert Lee

Greg Leisz

Alex Lifeson

Steve Lukather

Phil Manzanera

Dave Mason

Hank Marvin

Brian May

Robbie McIntosh

John McLaughlin

Tom Morello

Rick Nielsen

Orianthi

Brad Paisley

Nile Rodgers

Mike Rutherford

Joe Satriani

John Sebastian

Connor Selby

Slash

Bruce Springsteen

Ringo Starr and Zak Starkey

Sting

Andy Taylor

Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks

Ian Thomas

Pete Townshend

Keith Urban

Steve Vai

Waddy Wachtel

Joe Louis Walker

Joe Walsh

Ronnie Wood

Glenn Worf

Zucchero

You can download the charity single at Mark Knopfler's site. His new album, One Deep River, arrives on April 12.