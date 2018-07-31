Watch Marilyn Manson Being Put in Handcuffs

Marilyn Manson posted a short video of himself being handcuffed by a police officer in what appeared to be a publicity stunt.

The incident took place backstage at the Impact Music Festival in Bangor, Maine. Manson first stated, “I don’t like the drugs … ” on Instagram, before a follow-up, containing the video, said, “But the cops like me … ”

A lighthearted statement followed from the Bangor Maine Police Department, seeming to blame the “arrest” on a cop who didn’t know anything about rock music. “In the interest of saving us a whole lot of call-backs, Marilyn Manson was merely handcuffed and released immediately thereafter," they wrote. "Officer Curtis Grenier, typically listening to only Enya, and a little bit of Oasis, was posted backstage during the Impact Music Festival. He did not recognize Mr. Manson without his stage makeup -- our apologies."

The post continued with a reference to Manson's current tourmate. “Later, when approaching Rob Zombie, Officer Grenier was overheard saying, ‘I have never seen him in The Walking Dead, so I don't know what the big deal is,'" they wrote. "Grenier has been spoken to and relieved of backstage concert related duties for the foreseeable future. The Chief has determined that Grenier can work backstage during Lord of the Dance or anything related to Disney.”

They signed off with the joke: “We will be here. With the Beautiful People.”

Manson is currently touring North America with Zombie on the Twins of Evil: The Second Coming road trip. Manson canceled one appearance on short notice last week, leaving his counterpart to play a longer set by way of compensating fans. He later cited “the flu” as the reason for his absence.