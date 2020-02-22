March 2020 New Music Releases
The list of March 2020 New Music Releases sort of cruises along until the very end of the month, when a huge slate of albums arrives.
Pearl Jam's 11th studio LP, Gigaton, is the most anticipated item scheduled for March 27. Tesla also has a live release set to arrive that day, while Gregg and Duane Allman, Ratt and Jefferson Airplane are among the reissues coming out.
Elsewhere, Def Leppard's five-disc Early Years 79-81 set will include the first-ever appearance of an unreleased and newly mixed 1980 show from Oxford. Longtime Tom Petty sideman Mike Campbell is also debuting a new band called the Dirty Knobs.
More information on these and other rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2020 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.
March 6
Peter Buck [R.E.M.] and Luke Haines, Beat Poetry for the Survivalist
Simple Minds, Street Fighting Years: Super Deluxe
March 13
Boomtown Rats, Citizens of Boomtown
Deap Lips [Deap Vally with the Flaming Lips], Deap Lips
Maria McKee, La Vita Nuova
March 20
Adam Lambert [Queen], Velvet
Def Leppard, The Early Years 79-81
Mike Campbell's Dirty Knobs, Wreckless Abandon
Renaissance, Turn of the Cards (expanded clamshell boxset)
March 27
Cat Stevens, Matthew & Son (vinyl reissue)
Everly Brothers, Down in the Bottom: The Country Rock Sessions 1966-68 (3CD)
Gregg and Duane Allman, Early Allman; Hour Glass; Power of Love; Duane & Gregg Allman
Jefferson Airplane, Long John Silver / Thirty Seconds Over Winterland (2CD remastered edition)
Jim Capaldi [Traffic], Open Your Heart: The Island Recordings 1972-76 (3CD/1DVD)
Michael Hutchence, Mystify: Michael Hutchence (DVD)
Paul Kantner, Grace Slick and David Freiberg, Baron Von Tollbooth and the Chrome Nun (remastered)
Pearl Jam, Gigaton
Ratt, The Atlantic Years 1984-1990 (5CD clamshell box)
Tesla, Five Man London Jam
April and Beyond
Alan Parsons Project, Ammonia Avenue (3CD/Blu-ray limited-edition deluxe reissue)
Monkees, The Mike & Micky Show Live
Rick Wakeman, The Red Planet
Dennis DeYoung [Styx], 26 East: Volume 1
Joe Satriani, Shapeshifting
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, Live at the Roundhouse
Steve Howe [Yes], Love Is
Rush, Permanent Waves (40th-anniversary box set)