The list of March 2020 New Music Releases sort of cruises along until the very end of the month, when a huge slate of albums arrives.

Pearl Jam's 11th studio LP, Gigaton, is the most anticipated item scheduled for March 27. Tesla also has a live release set to arrive that day, while Gregg and Duane Allman, Ratt and Jefferson Airplane are among the reissues coming out.

Elsewhere, Def Leppard's five-disc Early Years 79-81 set will include the first-ever appearance of an unreleased and newly mixed 1980 show from Oxford. Longtime Tom Petty sideman Mike Campbell is also debuting a new band called the Dirty Knobs.

More information on these and other rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2020 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

March 6

Peter Buck [R.E.M.] and Luke Haines, Beat Poetry for the Survivalist

Simple Minds, Street Fighting Years: Super Deluxe

March 13

Boomtown Rats, Citizens of Boomtown

Deap Lips [Deap Vally with the Flaming Lips], Deap Lips

Maria McKee, La Vita Nuova

March 20

Adam Lambert [Queen], Velvet

Def Leppard, The Early Years 79-81

Mike Campbell's Dirty Knobs, Wreckless Abandon

Renaissance, Turn of the Cards (expanded clamshell boxset)

March 27

Cat Stevens, Matthew & Son (vinyl reissue)

Everly Brothers, Down in the Bottom: The Country Rock Sessions 1966-68 (3CD)

Gregg and Duane Allman, Early Allman; Hour Glass; Power of Love; Duane & Gregg Allman

Jefferson Airplane, Long John Silver / Thirty Seconds Over Winterland (2CD remastered edition)

Jim Capaldi [Traffic], Open Your Heart: The Island Recordings 1972-76 (3CD/1DVD)

Michael Hutchence, Mystify: Michael Hutchence (DVD)

Paul Kantner, Grace Slick and David Freiberg, Baron Von Tollbooth and the Chrome Nun (remastered)

Pearl Jam, Gigaton

Ratt, The Atlantic Years 1984-1990 (5CD clamshell box)

Tesla, Five Man London Jam

April and Beyond

Alan Parsons Project, Ammonia Avenue (3CD/Blu-ray limited-edition deluxe reissue)

Monkees, The Mike & Micky Show Live

Rick Wakeman, The Red Planet

Dennis DeYoung [Styx], 26 East: Volume 1

Joe Satriani, Shapeshifting

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets, Live at the Roundhouse

Steve Howe [Yes], Love Is

Rush, Permanent Waves (40th-anniversary box set)