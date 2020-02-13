Rush to Release ‘Permanent Waves’ 40th-Anniversary Set

Rush will release a 40th-anniversary box set dedicated to their 1980 breakthrough album Permanent Waves.

While there's no official announcement yet, listings for two-CD and three-LP Deluxe Editions, and well as a Super Deluxe Edition have appeared on Amazon with a release date of March 27. In addition to a remaster of the original album that was made in 2015 at Abbey Road Studios, the collection will add unreleased live cuts from the tour in support of the album and a 20-page book comprised of photos from the band's archive and re-imagined artwork by Hugh Syme. The track listing is below.

The vinyl edition features the original packaging and a new gatefold jacket for the two LPs of live content.

The Super Deluxe Edition contains both the CDs and vinyl formats, and adds a 12,000-word essay and 20 pages to the book found in the Deluxe Edition. Bonus content includes a 20-page notepad using the letterhead from Morin Heights, Quebec's Le Studio, where the album was recorded; two replica tour programs (the official as well as the unofficial U.K.-only The Words & Pictures Volume II); backstage laminates; a double-sided poster and lyrics to three songs (“The Spirit of Radio,” “Entre Nous” and “Natural Science") handwritten by drummer Neil Peart.

You can listen to a live version of "The Spirit of Radio" from the set below.

The Rush Is a Band fan site believes that the reason there is no 5.1 surround sound mix on Blu-ray, as there was when 1978's Hemispheres got a similar treatment a few years ago, is because the original masters were lost when Trident Studios, where Permanent Waves was mixed, went out of business.

"I just don't think we have the masters for that record," guitarist Alex Lifeson told Metal Express Radio said. "That is typical of those days. Your recordings would stay at the studio where you last worked. You'd get home and the master tapes would go to be mastered, and then the record was released and they would keep your masters as it was safer that way. When we did Permanent Waves, Trident kept the masters, but they went bankrupt and everything disappeared, so we don't have the multi-track masters for that one."

Rush, 'Permanent Waves' 40th Anniversary Track Listing

Disc 1

1. "The Spirit of Radio"

2. "Freewill"

3. "Jacob's Ladder"

4. "Entre Nous"

5. "Different Strings"

6. "Natural Science"

Disc 2

1. "Beneath, Between & Behind" (Live in Manchester)

2." By-Tor & the Snow Dog" (Live in London)

3. "Xanadu" (Live in London)

4. "The Spirit of Radio" (Live in Manchester)

5. "Natural Science" (Live in Manchester)

6. "The Trees" (Live in Manchester)

7. "Cygnus X-1" (Live in London)

8. "Cygnus X-1 Book II" (Live in London)

9. "Closer to the Heart" (Live in Manchester)

10. "Jacob's Ladder" (Live in Missouri)

11. "Freewill" (Live in London)