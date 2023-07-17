Mammoth WVH Announces Fall 2023 North American Headlining Tour

Mammoth WVH will hit the road this fall for a North American headlining tour with support from Nita Strauss.

The trek begins on Nov. 4 in Milwaukee and concludes on Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can find more information on the band's website and see the full list of tour dates below.

The Wolfgang Van Halen-fronted band will release its sophomore album, Mammoth II, on Aug. 4. They've previewed the LP with the singles "Another Celebration at the End of the World," "Like a Pastime" and "Take a Bow." Strauss, meanwhile, just released her sophomore solo album, The Call of the Void.

Fans who just can't wait to hear new material from Van Halen can check out his contributions to the Barbie soundtrack, out on Friday. Mammoth WVH will also spend the rest of the summer opening variously for Alter Bridge and Metallica.

Mammoth WVH Fall 2023 North American Headlining Tour

Nov 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Nov 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Nov 7 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Nov 9 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Nov 11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation at the Intersection

Nov 13 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Nov 14 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

Nov 15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Nov 17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Nov 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Nov 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

Nov 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

Nov 22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues

Nov 24 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

Nov 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

Nov 26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

Nov 28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Nov 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Nov 30 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Dec 2 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

Dec 3 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Dec 4 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

Dec 7 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Dec 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco