Mammoth WVH Announces Fall 2023 North American Headlining Tour
Mammoth WVH will hit the road this fall for a North American headlining tour with support from Nita Strauss.
The trek begins on Nov. 4 in Milwaukee and concludes on Dec. 9 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can find more information on the band's website and see the full list of tour dates below.
The Wolfgang Van Halen-fronted band will release its sophomore album, Mammoth II, on Aug. 4. They've previewed the LP with the singles "Another Celebration at the End of the World," "Like a Pastime" and "Take a Bow." Strauss, meanwhile, just released her sophomore solo album, The Call of the Void.
Fans who just can't wait to hear new material from Van Halen can check out his contributions to the Barbie soundtrack, out on Friday. Mammoth WVH will also spend the rest of the summer opening variously for Alter Bridge and Metallica.
Mammoth WVH Fall 2023 North American Headlining Tour
Nov 4 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
Nov 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Nov 7 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
Nov 9 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
Nov 11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation at the Intersection
Nov 13 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
Nov 14 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield
Nov 15 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
Nov 17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
Nov 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Nov 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
Nov 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
Nov 22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ House Of Blues
Nov 24 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom
Nov 25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
Nov 26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
Nov 28 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Nov 29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Nov 30 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
Dec 2 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
Dec 3 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Dec 4 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
Dec 7 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Dec 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
Dec 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco