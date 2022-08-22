Mammoth WVH Announce 2023 Tour With Alter Bridge

Mammoth WVH will be hitting the road in 2023 for a North American tour alongside Alter Bridge.

The trek begins on Jan. 25 with a performance at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Fla. The tour’s first leg runs until a Feb. 18 show in Chicago, after which the bands will take a three-week break. Things resume on March 10 in Quapaw, Okla., with the second leg wrapping up on April 1 in Highland, Calif. The full list of tour dates can be found below.

The newly announced tour continues a busy schedule for Mammoth WVH. The Wolfgang Van Halen-led group spent 2021 opening for Guns N’ Roses, with the frontman even joining GNR to perform “Paradise City.” Mammoth WVH’s debut album arrived to acclaim that year, with single “Distance” eventually earning the band a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song. A 2022 tour with Dirty Honey saw Mammoth WVH back on the road again, though the trek was cut short after members of the band’s touring personnel tested positive for COVID.

Van Halen has teased that his group’s sophomore album is already in the works. “I’ll be heading into the studio in a few months to start working on the second album, and I couldn’t be more excited,” the musician noted in early June.

In the meantime, Van Halen is slated to appear at the star-studded benefit concerts honoring late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The events -- taking place Sept. 3 in London and Sept. 27 in Los Angeles -- will feature performances from some of rock’s biggest names, including Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Gene Simmons of Kiss, Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH 2023 North American Tour Dates:

Jan. 25 – Tampa, Fla. @ Seminole Hard Rock

Jan. 27 – Orlando, Fla @ Hard Rock Live

Jan. 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Jan. 30 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Feb. 01 – Montclair, N.J. @ The Wellmont Theater

Feb. 02 – Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Feb. 04 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

Feb. 05 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Feb. 07 – Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome At Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Feb. 08 – Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

Feb. 10 – Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Casino Resort

Feb. 11 – Toronto, Ontario @ History

Feb. 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Feb. 15 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Murat Theatre At Old National Centre

Feb. 17 – Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino Showroom

Feb. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theatre

March 10 – Quapaw, Okla. @ Downstream Casino Resort

March 11 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Arvest Bank Theatre At The Midland

March 14 – Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory

March 15 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

March 17 – Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

March 18 – Dallas, Texas @ South Side Ballroom

March 20 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

March 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Event Center

March 23 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Paramount Theatre

March 25 – Airway Heights, Wash. @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

March 28 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues

March 29 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

March 31 – Reno, Nev. @ Silver Legacy’s Grande Expo Hall

April 01 – Highland, Calif. @ Yaamava Theater At Yaamava Casino Resort