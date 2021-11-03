Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey have announced a co-headlining tour for early 2022, which will storm clubs and theaters across North America.

The Young Guns tour begins on Jan. 21 in Chicago and wraps on March 5 in Indio, Calif., with both acts trading off the headlining slot each night. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can find additional ticketing information at the tour's website and see the full list of dates below.

"We played one co-headline show with Dirty Honey back in September," Mammoth WVH leader Wolfgang Van Halen said in a statement. "As soon as the night was over, we knew this would be a great package to take across the U.S. We couldn't be more excited to share the stage with them and give all of the fans an unforgettable night of rock music."

"People who come to our shows are going to see two bands who are looking to prove that rock 'n' roll is definitely very much alive and well," Dirty Honey front man Marc LaBelle added. "We both carry the weight of that on our shoulders, and there’s a lot to prove."

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey both got their reps in on the road this summer, with the former opening for Guns N' Roses and the latter supporting the Black Crowes. Among their amphitheater, arena and stadium dates, both acts also headlined clubs and theaters.

"You’re the jesters to lead everybody to Guns," Van Halen recently told UCR about his stint opening for the hard-rock titans. "I’m totally happy with that, and it’s a really good time. But when we headline, that’s kind of what makes me more nervous, because everybody’s paying more attention. Chances are, they’re bigger fans than the Guns shows would otherwise have. You feel more of an obligation to make sure they have a really good time, because they went out of the way [to come see your band]."

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey 'Young Guns' 2022 Tour

Jan. 21 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Jan. 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Jan. 24 - Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Jan. 25 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Jan. 26 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

Jan. 28 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Jan. 29 - Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

Jan. 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

Feb. 1 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Feb. 2 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Feb. 4 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

Feb. 5 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Feb. 6 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

Feb. 8 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Feb. 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Feb. 11 - Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Orlando

Feb. 12 - Dothan, AL @ The Plant

Feb. 15 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Feb. 16 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Feb. 18 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

Feb. 20 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

Feb. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Feb. 22 - Boise, ID @ Revolution

Feb. 24 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Feb. 25 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Feb. 27 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

March 1 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

March 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

March 4 - Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

March 5 - Indio, CA @ Fantasy Casino