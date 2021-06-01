Guns N’ Roses Recruit Mammoth WVH for Rescheduled 2021 Tour

Guns N' Roses have recruited Mammoth WVH for their expanded 2021 U.S. tour, which was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can see the full list of dates below.

The summer trek opens July 31 in Hershey, Penn. and wraps Oct. 2 and 3 with a pair of shows in Hollywood, Fla. The itinerary includes 14 new gigs, with Mammoth WVH (in their touring debut) opening most dates. The latter band will play material from its upcoming self-titled debut LP, out June 11.

Tickets for the rescheduled concerts are currently on sale at the Guns N’ Roses website, with the new dates starting June 4 at noon local time. The live run includes Guns N' Roses' Sept. 4 slot at California's BottleRock festival, which also features Stevie Nicks and Foo Fighters as headliners.

After the U.S. leg, Guns N' Roses will play a handful of November shows in Australia and New Zealand. The band recently postponed their European tour due to COVID-19 restrictions; that extended international run now features Gary Clark Jr. as a "special guest" for most performances.

Guns N' Roses 2021 North American Tour

July 31 – Hershey, Penn. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Aug. 3 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

Aug. 5 – East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 8 – Detroit @ Comerica Park

Aug.11 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

Aug. 13 – Missoula, Mont. @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Aug. 16 – Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

Aug. 19 – Los Angeles @ Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 22 – Portland @ Moda Center*

Aug. 25 – San Jose, Calif. @ SAP Center at San Jose*

Aug. 27 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Venue to be announced*

Aug. 30 – Phoenix @ Phoenix Suns Arena*

Sept. 1 – Dallas @ American Airlines Center*

Sept. 4 – Napa, Calif. @ BottleRock Napa Valley^

Sept. 8 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium*

Sept. 11 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sept. 12 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

Sept. 16 – Chicago @ Wrigley Field

Sept. 18 – Milwaukee @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

Sept. 21 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center*

Sept. 23 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center*

Sept. 26 – Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena*

Sept. 29 – Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena*

Oct. 2 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Arena*

Oct. 3 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live Arena*

*New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing

Guns N' Roses Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide (We Think)