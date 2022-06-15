Lineups Announced for Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Shows

Foo Fighters have confirmed the all-star lineups for their concerts in tribute to late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Featured on both bills: Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen, Stewart Copeland of the Police, Mark Ronson, Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, veteran drummer Omar Hakim, Wolfgang Van Halen and Chevy Metal.

Gene Simmons of Kiss, Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Brad Wilk of Rage Against the Machine, Joan Jett, Alanis Morrisette and Miley Cyrus are also appearing in Los Angeles. Those only appearing in London include Chrissie Hynde of Pretenders, Liam Gallagher of Oasis and comedian Dave Chappelle.

They'll appear with remaining Foo Fighters members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee. The concerts will be held Sept. 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and on Sept. 27 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Both shows will benefit charities chosen by the drummer's family, Foo Fighters noted in a separate statement.

The 50-year-old Hawkins died on March 25 while on tour with Foo Fighters in Colombia. An early urine toxicology test found 10 drugs in his system, but a specific cause of death has not been released. The band immediately canceled all remaining tour dates.

His wife, Alison Hawkins, broke her silence on Hawkins' death earlier this month. "My deepest thanks and admiration go out to the global Foo Fighters community and Taylor's fans far and wide for the outpouring of love each and every one of you have shown out beloved Taylor," said Alison, who married Taylor in 2005. "Your kindness has been an invaluable comfort for my family and me during this time of unimaginable grief."

Hawkins joined in 1997, appearing on eight Foo Fighters albums through 2021's Medicine at Midnight.

26 Rock Stars Inducted Into the Hall of Fame More Than Once Some of the biggest names in music history - along with a few surprises - have repeated the feat.

What Classic Rockers Said About Grunge