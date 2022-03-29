Foo Fighters Cancel Tour Dates Following Death of Taylor Hawkins

Foo Fighters have canceled their upcoming tour dates following the death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins at age 50.

"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the band wrote in a statement. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

The group's 2022 tour would have marked their first extensive North American run following the 2021 LP Medicine at Midnight. They played in various live settings throughout last year, including the reopening show at New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Foo Fighters were touring in South America when Hawkins died — his last show took place March 20 at Lollapalooza Argentina. The drummer was found in his hotel room in Bogota, Columbia, where the band was preparing for a gig.

Bogata's Secretariat of Health issued a statement noting that an ambulance responded to an emergency call that Hawkins was suffering chest pains. An early toxicology report stated that the musician had 10 different psychoactive substances in his system — including marijuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids — but stopped short of categorizing his death as an overdose. An exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Following Hawkins' death, tributes arrived from collaborators and admirers across the rock landscape: Rush called Hawkins "such an incredibly positive source of music, energy and love, and a true artist to his very core," while Ozzy Osbourne remembered Hawkins as "a truly great person and an amazing musician."