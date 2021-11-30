Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour
Foo Fighters will embark on an extensive tour of North America next year. The band announced a string of dates that will begin on May 14 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles.
During the month of June, Foo Fighters will appear at several European and U.K. venues before returning to the U.S. for more dates. A complete list of shows can be found below.
Even though the band has performed live in various settings over the course of 2021, the upcoming tour marks its first extensive run of North American shows since the February release of their 10th album, Medicine at Midnight. This past summer, frontman Dave Grohl noted the particularly special feeling live shows have provided for both the band and fans.
"You could feel it in the audience," he told NME. "You could hear it when they sang along. You could see it when they danced. It’s been a town-to-town celebration of the return of live music everywhere we go – opening new venues, reopening venues that had shut down. And you could see that people have been starved of live performance – as have we."
Tickets for the 2022 tour will go on sale Dec. 3.
Foo Fighters 2022 North American Tour
May 14 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
May 20 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
May 24 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 17 - New York, NY @ Citi Field
July 19 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
July 27 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 29 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival
Aug. 1 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 3 - Minneapolis, MN, Huntington Bank Stadium
Aug. 6 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
Aug. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
Aug. 10 - Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena
Aug. 13 - Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park
Aug. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
Aug. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium