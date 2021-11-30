Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour

Foo Fighters will embark on an extensive tour of North America next year. The band announced a string of dates that will begin on May 14 in Burgettstown, Penn., and conclude on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles.

During the month of June, Foo Fighters will appear at several European and U.K. venues before returning to the U.S. for more dates. A complete list of shows can be found below.

Even though the band has performed live in various settings over the course of 2021, the upcoming tour marks its first extensive run of North American shows since the February release of their 10th album, Medicine at Midnight. This past summer, frontman Dave Grohl noted the particularly special feeling live shows have provided for both the band and fans.

"You could feel it in the audience," he told NME. "You could hear it when they sang along. You could see it when they danced. It’s been a town-to-town celebration of the return of live music everywhere we go – opening new venues, reopening venues that had shut down. And you could see that people have been starved of live performance – as have we."

Tickets for the 2022 tour will go on sale Dec. 3.

Foo Fighters 2022 North American Tour

May 14 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

May 20 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

May 24 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 17 - New York, NY @ Citi Field

July 19 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

July 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

July 27 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 29 - Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Festival

Aug. 1 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 3 - Minneapolis, MN, Huntington Bank Stadium

Aug. 6 - Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

Aug. 8 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

Aug. 10 - Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena

Aug. 13 - Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

Aug. 18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

Aug. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium