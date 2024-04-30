Rolling Stones’ Ron Wood Has Found a New Way of Getting High

Beset by drug and alcohol problems for years, Ron Wood says he's found a new of getting high.

He's out on the road again now that the Rolling Stones have kicked off their latest tour, following over a month of rehearsals in Los Angeles. They'll play more than 20 shows across the U.S. through July 17 in support of last year's Hackney Diamonds.

"We really had our noses to the grindstone in Los Angeles and we rehearsed for five weeks," Wood tells The Sun newspaper. "We have been getting back into the mode of playing stadiums."

READ MORE: Ron Wood's Best Pre-Rolling Stones Songs

Things look a little different backstage these days: "I like to have my green juices now and I do workouts with my trainer – just light workouts and stretches to keep my circulation going, which is what you need when you're older," Wood said. "It’s always a big party on the road but I like to have my quiet time. I'm addicted to [the Netflix TV series] Ripley."

What really gets the 76-year-old former Faces member off, however, is being back on stage.

"The adrenaline high is stronger than any drug or alcohol," Wood added. "The natural high is the best one you can have. It exceeds drugs or alcohol."

Friendship With Paul McCartney Has Blossomed

Rehearsals also gave the Rolling Stones a chance to spend more time with Paul McCartney, who was featured on "Bite My Head Off" from Hackney Diamonds. "Paul is so great and really supportive. He came to a few rehearsals and gave us some really nice input," Wood confirmed.

One get-together included a very special visitor: "Paul threw me and [his wife] Sally a going away party from Los Angeles," Wood said. "He invited Neil Young as my surprise guest at the dinner. It was so lovely. He is an old buddy of mine and I haven’t seen him in years. We’re going to get together again in Louisiana and go to the New Orleans [Jazz] Festival."

Rolling Stones Solo Albums Ranked They didn't necessarily become huge commercial or critical hits, but some produced career-changing moments anyway. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

You Think You Know the Rolling Stones?