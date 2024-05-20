Top 30 Teenage Songs: Wistfulness, Angst and Rebellion

Rock 'n' roll is supposed to offer an escape from the mundanity of everyday life. So it only makes sense that the genre would be rife with songs about teenagers.

But as our list of Top 30 Teenage Songs — written to commemorate UCR's 13th birthday in 2024 — proves, the age bracket is the only common denominator across these tunes.

Some of the songs on this list are snot-nosed punk anthems about adolescent angst and rebellion. Others provide more wistful reflections on the turbulence and fleeting nature of youth.

Some of the songwriters on this list couldn't wait to grow up. Others wanted to savor their carefree youth before the pressures of adulthood crashed down on them. In either case, listening to these songs now will transport you back to your own days of yore. So crank the volume and get ready to get nostalgic.

30. Janis Ian, "At Seventeen"

From: Between the Lines (1975)

Janis Ian was inspired to write "At Seventeen" after reading a New York Times article about an 18-year-old girl who was disenchanted to learn her life didn't magically improve after her debutante ball. "At Seventeen" is a starkly honest, lyrically rich salute to the so-called "ugly ducklings" with which Ian identified. The singer had the last laugh, though, when "At Seventeen" peaked at No. 3 and Between the Lines topped the Billboard 200, turning Ian into a star.

29. Joni Mitchell, "Circle Game"

From: Ladies of the Canyon (1970)

When Joni Mitchell heard Neil Young's "Sugar Mountain" (which you'll read about shortly), she was so moved by the singer's lament to lost youth that she felt compelled to write a response song. The resulting "The Circle Game" finds her coming to grips with the "carousel of time," appreciating the past and looking forward to the future. At a Paris concert in October 1970, Mitchell prefaced the song with a story about Young and "Sugar Mountain": "I thought, God, you know, if we get to 21 and there's nothing after that, that's a pretty bleak future, so I wrote a song for him, and for myself just to give me some hope. It's called 'The Circle Game.'"

28. The Undertones, "Teenage Kicks"

From: The Undertones (1979)

Irish punks the Undertones hit the nail on the head with the first line of their debut single "Teenage Kicks": "A teenage dream's so hard to beat." The song is a straightforward send-up to young lust, performed with a nervy exuberance that transports listeners back to their own days of teenage infatuation.

27. Ramones, "Teenage Lobotomy"

From: Rocket to Russia (1977)

At first, it sounds like the narrator of "Teenage Lobotomy" has it made: Girls love him, and he's working toward his ph.D. There's just one problem: His exposure to DDT led to the severing of the connections of his prefrontal cortex. The song's crash-bang hooks and deadpan delivery drive home the point.

26. Bruce Springsteen, "No Surrender"

From: Born in the U.S.A. (1984)

Several songs on Bruce Springsteen's Born in the U.S.A. were bitter laments to a society in decline, gussied up with singalong pop hooks so massive that listeners didn't even realize what they were chanting. But on "No Surrender," the Boss wistfully recalls the days when a rock 'n' roll record was all he and his friends needed to lift their spirits. They might still have a fighting chance at finding that same old excitement and hunger, if only they can remember how it felt.

25. Sonic Youth, "Teen Age Riot"

From: Daydream Nation (1988)

The lead single off Sonic Youth's Daydream Nation imagines an alternate reality in which Dinosaur Jr. bandleader J Mascis is President of the United States. Ironically, the raucous fuzz-pop anthem would instead help cement Sonic Youth's status as leaders of an underground indie-rock revolution.

24. Montrose, "Rock Candy"

From: Montrose (1973)

"When you're seventeen / Reachin' for your dreams / Well, don't let no one reach it for you / Pull up your pants / Stretch out, take a chance / If it can be done, well, you can do it." Wise words from Sammy Hagar, even if the chorus to this Led Zeppelin-esque rocker — "You're hard, sweet and sticky, yes you are" — sounds more sexual than motivational.

23. Big Star, "Thirteen"

From: #1 Record (1972)

The standout track from Big Star's debut album is a gorgeous, disarmingly earnest send-up to the days of youthful naivete and puppy love. Rather than take what he wants by force, singer and songwriter Alex Chilton lets the object of his affection call the shots with the lines, "If it's so, then let me know / If it's no, then I can go / I won't make you."

22. Steely Dan, "My Old School"

From: Countdown to Ecstasy (1973)

Plenty of musicians have written songs about their alma mater. Fewer have written about the campus drug busts that landed them in the slammer. But did you really expect an eminent cynic like Donald Fagen to get all misty-eyed about his youth?

21. The Runaways, "Cherry Bomb"

From: The Runaways (1976)

If there are two things stodgy old curmudgeons have feared since the dawn of time, it's young people and women. Teenage punk quintet the Runaways just so happened to be both, and they struck fear in the hearts of prudes everywhere with their debut single, a snarling, high-voltage ode to youthful rebellion.

20. Ramones, "Rock 'n' Roll High School"

From: Rock 'n' Roll High School (1979)

Ramones give voice to countless disaffected teens across time and space on this peppy pop-punk classic. Perhaps the punk trailblazers would be pleased to learn they're part of many rock history curricula now.

19. The Beach Boys, "When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)"

From: The Beach Boys Today! (1965)

The Beach Boys matured lyrically and sonically on The Beach Boys Today!, and lead single "When I Grow Up (To Be a Man)" finds Brian Wilson cleverly inverting old tropes about yearning for the freedom that comes with adulthood, instead worrying whether he'll still be cool and enjoy the same things. This underlying anxiety characterized many of the Beach Boys' later hits, making Wilson's portrayals of adolescence and young adulthood some of rock's most nuanced and realistic.

18. The Beach Boys, "In My Room"

From: Surfer Girl (1963)

One of the earliest Beach Boys songs to go beyond the typical cars and surfing subject matter, "In My Room" revealed the wistful melancholy that would become Wilson's calling card. A classic doo-wop ballad about withdrawing into one's room (and perhaps one's mind), it offered a prescient glimpse into the psyche of one of rock's most reclusive geniuses.

17. Madonna, "Papa Don't Preach"

From: True Blue (1986)

Some listeners judged the young protagonist of Madonna's controversial chart-topper for getting pregnant and casting her lot with a man who might not care about her. Others praised the singer for maintaining her character's freedom of choice and not bucking to the demands of feminists or patriarchal conservatives. Like all of Madonna's best songs, "Papa Don't Preach" slips this hot-button social commentary into a sophisticated pop confection brimming with hooks.

16. Skid Row, "18 and Life"

From: Skid Row (1989)

Skid Row's biggest hit is a cautionary tale about what happens to the protagonists of these teenage rebellion anthems if they don't clean up their act in time. "18 and Life" tells the story of Ricky, a troubled young man who gets too cocky with a gun and earns himself a life sentence after taking someone else's life. It's a deceptively dark entry in the glam-metal ballad canon, made even more dramatic by Sebastian Bach's melismatic wailing.

15. Beastie Boys, "Fight for Your Right"

From: Licensed to Ill (1986)

Beastie Boys would later establish themselves as genre-hopping connoisseurs with an encyclopedic knowledge of both rock and hip-hop and unmatched sampling abilities. But not here. On "Fight for Your Right" (and the rest of Licensed to Ill), Beastie Boys were just a bunch of snot-nosed punks bucking authority and celebrating life's basest pleasures. Mike D later said listeners "were oblivious to the fact it was a total goof on them," but does irony even matter when your song is this belligerently catchy?

14. Chuck Berry, "Sweet Little Sixteen"

From: One Dozen Berrys (1958)

Since its inception, rock 'n' roll has appealed to young people because it's about freedom, offering listeners an escape that might elude them in their real lives. Chuck Berry gets to the heart of this appeal, and friction, on "Sweet Little Sixteen," writing about a teenager who follows her favorite bands by night until she's forced to return to the classroom by day.

13. Neil Young, "Sugar Mountain"

From: Decade (1977)

Neil Young wrote "Sugar Mountain" on his 19th birthday, but he sounds wise beyond his years as he likens fleeting youth to a joyous county fair that you can't revisit once you leave. Young seems to have come to terms with the inevitability of aging since then, telling NME in 1985: "It's such a friendly song, and the older I get and the older my audience gets the more relevant it becomes, especially since they've been singing it for 20 years. It really means a lot to them, so I like to give 'em the chance to enjoy that moment."

12. Brownsville Station, "Smokin' in the Boys Room"

From: Yeah! (1973)

It doesn't matter how old you are; the thought of getting busted by a teacher for smoking triggers an adolescent indignation that Brownsville Station evoked on this Top 5 hit. Motley Crue gave it an extra coating of teenage petulance when they covered it on 1985's Theatre of Pain, earning their first Top 40 hit in the process.

11. The Beatles, "I Saw Her Standing There"

From: Please Please Me (1963)

The first lyric to the first song on the Beatles' first album — "Well, she was just 17" — sets the scene for listeners. But it's the second line — "You know what I mean" — that made the song legendary. Nobody really knows what Paul McCartney meant, and yet, everybody understood — a testament to the song's youthful exuberance and the Beatles' brilliant lyricism.

10. Nirvana, "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

From: Nevermind (1991)

Despite its title and pep rally-themed music video, Nirvana's generation-defining hit single makes no mention of teenagers in its lyrics. (If taken literally, it's difficult to tell what, exactly, the lyrics are about.) Nevertheless, it so perfectly crystalized adolescent angst and ennui that it became a rallying cry for millions and turned its author into a reluctant spokesman for his generation.

9. Van Halen, "And the Cradle Will Rock ..."

From: Women and Children First

Far be it from David Lee Roth to scold an errant teenager for carving out his own life path when the frontman was in his shoes just a few years earlier. Diamond Dave sounds more like a sympathetic older brother on this swaggering rocker, and when he asks, "Have you seen Junior's grades?" you can hear him trying to bite back a grin.

8. Rod Stewart, "Young Turks"

From: Tonight I'm Yours (1981)

There is (or ought to be) an element of fear to the saga of "Young Turks" protagonists Billy and Patti, two young lovers who leave home at the ripe age of 17 with no money and no plan. The verses are fraught with uncertainty, but the chorus washes it away with its euphoric call to arms: "Young hearts be free tonight / Time is on your side."

7. ABBA, "Dancing Queen"

From: Arrival (1976)

The 17-year-old protagonist of ABBA's best-known hit lands on a universal truth: "With a bit of rock music, everything is fine." All it took was a group of Swedish superhuman pop technicians to spread the gospel.

6. Bryan Adams, "Summer of '69"

From: Reckless (1984)

Bryan Adams and co-writer Jim Vallance have publicly disagreed over what "Summer of '69" is actually about (Vallance maintains it's about the year 1969, while Adams has claimed it's about the sex position). Still, that doesn't make Adams' wistful nostalgia for garage-band days, drive-in nights and young love any less potent.

5. Mott the Hoople, "All the Young Dudes"

From: All the Young Dudes (1972)

David Bowie gifted Mott the Hoople this career-revitalizing hit about cutting-edge, gender-bending kids who live too hard and fast to worry about tomorrow. "Television man is crazy saying / We're juvenile delinquent wrecks," Ian Hunter sneers with palpable disdain. "Oh, man, I need TV when I've got T. Rex."

4. Alice Cooper, "I'm Eighteen"

From: Love It to Death (1971)

Alice Cooper spent so much of his career playing a macabre, larger-than-life character that it's disarming to hear him seethe with such adolescent angst on this early standout track. He perfectly sums up the uncomfortable liminality of young adulthood in the first verse: "I'm in the middle without any plans / I'm a boy and I'm a man."

3. John Mellencamp, "Jack & Diane"

From: American Fool (1982)

John Mellencamp's sole U.S. chart-topper was initially intended to be about an interracial couple, but he eventually relented to the pressure from his record label and rewrote it to be about less prickly teenage ephemera, turning the titular Jack into a football star. Still, despite its references to Tastee-Freez and Bobby Brooks slacks, "Jack & Diane" is streaked with somber resignation — an understanding that someday, life won't be this exciting, so you'd better soak up the fun times while they're still happening.

2. The Who, "My Generation"

From: My Generation (1965)

When Roger Daltrey sneered, "I hope I die before I get old," he helped birth a generation of punks-in-the-making. Ironically, by writing such an incendiary anti-authority anthem, the Who ensured that it would resonate for decades and they would be playing it well into their twilight years.

1. The Who, "Baba O'Riley"

From: Who's Next (1971)

What a difference six years can make. The Who had gone from proto-punk hell-raisers to art-rock savants, marveling at the literal and figurative wreckage laid out before them by a generation of rock-loving hippies. Of course, most listeners were content to bleat about "teenage wasteland," blissfully unaware that the song served as an indictment of them. "For me, that notion of teenage wasteland, it is about waste," Pete Townshend said years later. "It's not about getting wasted. It's about waste. It's about wasted life, wasted opportunity, wasted years. And I take full responsibility for the fact that my generation complained about the state of the planet and did nothing to change it."