AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Mammoth WVH Among 2022 Grammy Nominees

AC/DC, Foo Fighters and Mammoth WVH are all up for Grammy Awards at the 2022 ceremony. The nominations list also includes Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Jimi Hendrix and Chris Cornell, among other rock artists.

The 2022 Grammys are scheduled for Jan. 31 in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS.

The Best Rock Album category includes AC/DC’s Power Up, Foo Fighters’ Medicine at Midnight, McCartney’s McCartney III, the posthumous Cornell covers LP No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 and Black Pumas’ Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A.

McCartney and Foo Fighters are also nominated for Best Rock Song, the former recognized for “Find My Way” and the latter for “Waiting on a War.” The category also features Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH (“Distance”), Kings of Leon “(The Bandit”) and Weezer (“All My Favorite Songs”).

AC/DC’s “Shot in the Dark” is up for Best Music Video and Best Rock Performance. The latter category also includes Foo Fighters’ “Making a Fire,” Cornell’s cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” Deftones’ “Ohms” and Black Pumas’ live version of “Know You Better.”

The Best Music Film category features Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui (Hendrix), David Byrne’s American Utopia (Byrne), Summer of Soul (Various Artists), Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Billie Eilish) and Inside (Bo Burnham).

Other nomination highlights include ABBA’s “I Still Have Faith in You” for Record of the Year, Harrison’s All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package and Girl From the North Country (using the songs of Bob Dylan) for Best Musical Theater Album. Meanwhile, the Best Historical Album category includes both Joni Mitchell (Joni Mitchell Archives: Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)) and Prince (Sign O’ the Times (Super Deluxe Edition)).

Multiple artists reacted to their nominations on social media. Wolfgang Van Halen tweeted Tuesday, “Holy shit, I got just nominated for a Grammy.”