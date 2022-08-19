Lindsey Buckingham Announces Fall US Tour Dates

Lindsey Buckingham has announced a run of fall U.S. tour dates, scheduled to commence after his previously announced shows in Europe.

The acclaimed guitarist and singer will hit the road for 17 Stateside concerts, beginning with an Oct. 26 performance in Bristol, Tenn. After largely sticking to the western part of the country during his spring tour, Buckingham will wind through the Midwest, East Coast and South during his fall trek, which wraps on Nov. 19 in Augusta, Ga. The full list of dates can be found below.

Buckingham is continuing to tour in support of his 2021 self-titled release. The album was his seventh solo effort and first since his messy 2018 departure from Fleetwood Mac. The rocker underwent open-heart surgery in 2019, a procedure which left him with vocal damage he feared might be permanent (thankfully, that wasn’t the case). The Fleetwood Mac firing and health scare both led Buckingham to spend more time at home than he was accustomed to, an experience which influenced Lindsey Buckingham.

“My solo work is often more esoteric, and you lose nine out of 10 listeners because you're disconnecting from their idea of what Fleetwood Mac is. But I wanted to make a pop record here,” Buckingham noted around the time of the album’s release. “I wrote these songs when my wife and I had been together a long time,” he explained. “Things drift. Suddenly, you're at a point where everyone is pulling to reboot the entire scenario of domestic life. That's something that happens. So while a lot of these songs are celebrating long-term relationships, they're doing it in a non-romanticized way.”

Lindsey Buckingham Fall 2022 U.S. Tour

Oct. 26 - Bristol, Tenn. @ Paramount Center for the Arts

Oct. 27 - Louisville, Ky. @ Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre)

Oct. 29 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

Oct. 31 - Eau Claire, Wis. @ University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence)

Nov. 01 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Meyer Theatre

Nov. 03 - Nashville, Ind. @ Brown County Music Center

Nov. 04 - Elkhart, Ind. @ Lerner Theatre

Nov. 06 - York, Pa. @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

Nov. 07 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Nov. 09 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Nov. 10 - New London, Ct. @ Garde Arts Center

Nov. 12 - New Brunswick, N.J. @ State Theatre New Jersey

Nov. 13 - Annapolis, Md. @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Nov. 15 - Roanoke, Va. @ Jefferson Center

Nov. 16 - Durham, N.C. @ Carolina Theatre

Nov. 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame)

Nov. 19 - Augusta, Ga. @ The Bell Auditorium