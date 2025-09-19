Miley Cyrus has shared two new songs featuring some very special musical guests: "Secrets" featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood and "Lockdown" featuring David Byrne.

"This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved," Cyrus explained of "Secrets" in a statement (via NME). "In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music. This song is for my dad."

Both tracks, which are available for listening below, are part of the deluxe edition of Cyrus' most recent album, Something Beautiful.

A Continuation of Contemporary Collaboration

Buckingham and Byrne in particular have, in recent years, participated in a number of projects with contemporary pop artists.

Buckingham appeared on the Killers' 2020 album Imploding the Mirage, for example, while Byrne has worked with the likes of Florence Welch of Florence & the Machine, Olivia Rodrigo and Hayley Williams of Paramore.

But Byrne has said he doesn't really see himself as a hero to younger artists.

"I don't like to think of myself that way, but if people like what I do, I’m not going to argue with that," he recently told Rolling Stone. "I'm not going to have some psychological issue with it. But for the most part, I’m excited about what I'm doing at the moment, whether it's a record or a tour or something else. And maybe that's a big reason why some of these people like what I do. They see that I've gotten myself into a place where I have a certain amount of freedom to try things out and do different things, which is rare in the music world."

Listen to Miley Cyrus' 'Secrets' Featuring Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood

Listen to Miley Cyrus' 'Lockdown' Featuring David Byrne