Kiss to Play Show for Sharks Without Paul Stanley

Kiss announced that one date of their canceled Australian tour would go ahead, without frontman Paul Stanley.

The special performance on Nov. 18 is in aid of the Australian Marine Conservation Society. It will take place aboard a glass-bottomed boat, the Shark Warrior, with the handful of attendees expected to witness great white sharks responding to the music.

“Welcome to ‘Shark Rock City,’ where Kiss will perform a live set off the southern coast of Australia to entice sharks, who love the low-frequency sounds of rock and roll,” a statement from promoters AirBnB read. This once-in-a-lifetime ocean concert takes place on November 18, 2019, in Port Lincoln, where you’ll board a boat at 6:30 AM and cruise along the coastline looking for birds, dolphins, and other wildlife.

“For the main event, you’ll head out to the deep waters of the Indian Ocean – one of the biggest feeding grounds for great whites. As Kiss rocks out above water, you'll also get to see what's down under it. Watch from a glass bottom boat as the music attracts the legendary band's biggest (underwater) fans. Kiss has played plenty of wild shows in the past, but this one will top them all.”

The Australian tour was called off after Stanley suffered complications from a flu attack, and was given instructions to rest for at least two weeks. No replacement dates were discussed and refunds were offered to ticket holders.

The shark show will be the fourth time Kiss have performed as a trio. The first such performance took place in 1980, when then-guitarist Ace Frehley missed a radio promo event. The second came in 2007 after Stanley suffered an unusually extreme episode of the heartbeat condition he’s had all his life – that moment was featured in an episode of Gene Simmons Family Jewels. in 2016 Stanley missed a charity show after tearing a bicep. While the upcoming concert will mark the third time the band has performed without Stanley, Simmons has never missed a performance.