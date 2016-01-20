Top 10 Paul Stanley ‘Can Do!’ Kiss Songs

Believe it or not, as this list of Paul Stanley "Can Do!" Songs demonstrates, the Kiss frontman isn't always singing about his love gun. In fact, the importance of hard work and a positive attitude is referenced on many of Stanley's most popular tracks.

As chronicled in his 2014 memoir Face the Music: A Life Exposed, Stanley's upbeat attitude has helped him overcome many obstacles in his personal life, and to weather the numerous ups and downs of of Kiss' four-decades-and-counting career. You can call his persistent "you can do this" messaging corny if you'd like, but keep in mind that it's probably part of the reason he's still one of the most popular and talked-about rock stars in the classic rock world after all these years.