Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons can be heard trading lead vocals on a demo version of the song "Not for the Innocent," which only features Simmons in its final version.

The demo appears on the band's upcoming extended edition of Creatures of the Night, while the final version was placed on their 1983 album Lick It Up. Both can be heard below.

The Creatures 40th anniversary edition arrives on Nov. 18 in a range of formats, including a 5CD/Blu-ray box set containing the remastered album and 67 mostly unreleased additional tracks. Collectibles include a hardcover book, 1982 press kit, posters, stickers, a backstage pass, guitar picks, button badges and a replica tour program.

Creatures was recorded during a tense time for Kiss. Original drummer Peter Criss had bowed out a few years earlier, and although guitarist Ace Frehley was credited on the record and appeared on the sleeve, his tracks were laid down by a number of other musicians including Vinnie Vincent, whose later confirmation as Frehley’s replacement proved to be a short-lived mistake with long-term consequences.

"Creatures is more a street album for us," Stanley told Record Mirror around the time of its release, noting its significant differences when compared to their previous LP, the failed concept album Music From 'The Elder.' "Basically, we feel that everybody is a creature of the night. We're all less inhibited and we're all vampires. The night makes people feel free and then by the cold light of dawn we crawl home to our coffins to behave like normal people during the day."

Listen to Kiss' 'Not for the Innocent' Demo

Listen to Kiss' Final Version of 'Not for the Innocent'