Keith Richards Books Charity Reunion Show With X-Pensive Winos

The Rolling Stones’ Keith Richards will reunite with solo backing band the X-Pensive Winos at the annual charity concert Love Rocks, set for March 10 at New York City’s Beacon Theatre.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 18 at 10AM ET via Ticketmaster, and a pre-sale launches Feb. 17 at 10AM ET.

The event will also feature Mavis Staples, Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Jimmy Vivino, Hozier and Steely Dan guitarist Connor Kennedy, among others. Kiefer Sutherland, Mario Cantone, Gina Gershon, Steve Schirripa and Michelle Buteau will host. A trailer detailing the full lineup is available below.

Love Rocks, presented by the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation, will benefit God’s Love We Deliver. The organization, founded amid the 1980s AIDS crisis, "cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves."

The X-Pensive Winos were formed during the sessions for Richards’ debut solo LP, 1988’s Talk Is Cheap, featuring drummer Steve Jordan (who recently replaced the late Charlie Watts during the Rolling Stones’ 2021 No Filter Tour), guitarist Waddy Wachtel, bassist Charley Drayton, keyboardist Ivan Neville and singer Sarah Dash. The core lineup also appeared on Richards’ 1992 follow-up, Main Offender and 2015's Crosseyed Heart (the latter minus Drayton).

As Rolling Stone reports, the full group hasn’t toured since the early '90s, though several members have played together at various events in the years since, including a 2015 Richards show at New York’s Apollo Theater. In March, Richards will reissue Main Offender as a limited-edition 30th-anniversary box set featuring the previously unreleased concert Winos Live in London ’92. In 2020, he released a newly expanded box set, Live at the Hollywood Palladium, December 15, 1988 documenting his first solo tour.