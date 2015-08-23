Top 10 Keith Moon Who Songs

2

"I Need You" is one of a small handful of songs credited to Moon as songwriter, and it's a great one! "I Need You" is one of the highlights of the band's second album. Here's another surprise: Moon not only drums up a racket, but also sings lead on the track. According to the the liner notes from the CD reissue, the song was written about an evening at the Ad Lib club in Soho, where the Beatles were holding court. Was Moon seeking the Fabs approval, or dismissing it? "Let us come and sitar with you," he sings, not to mention the muttering of "Reorge and Gingo will come down later, with the wives you know." All in all, not a bad showing for Moon's first real outing as a writer.