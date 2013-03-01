It's a well-documented fact that the Who were Pete Townshend's band. He wrote the songs. He played their guitar riffs. He supplied their increasingly complex concept albums with twisty narratives. But Townshend wasn't much of a singer. And Keith Moon was a way better drummer. So while the Who may have been his band, he needed the other members. Without Moon, John Entwistle and, especially, Roger Daltrey, they weren't the Who.

Daltrey was the band's voice, the powerhouse frontman who helped define what swaggering rock gods looked and sounded like. It's no coincidence that our list of the Top 10 Roger Daltrey Who Songs looks a lot like a rundown of the band's all-time best.