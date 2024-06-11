Roger Daltrey Kicks Off Solo US Tour: Set List, Video

Roger Daltrey kicked off his solo U.S. tour on Monday night in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

The singer performed a mix of Who classics like "Who Are You," "The Kids Are Alright," "Won't Get Fooled Again" and more, plus covers of Leo Sayer, Taj Mahal and Creedence Clearwater Revival.

"Won't Get Fooled Again" required an explanation from Daltrey, who took a moment to note why he no longer performs the famous rock 'n' roll scream in the song.

"It's brutal let me tell you, it's a brutal thing to do. I mean, I've really wrecked my voice so many times," he said. "I've retired from the scream, but I'm still going to play the song. And we're going to play the song with our synthesizers and do it on instruments, which is, well, entertaining."

Later in the show, Daltrey covered a CCR hit, "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?"

"This song now is by a really good friend of mine, had his publishing stolen 50 years ago by his manager, and didn't sing his songs for all that time, 50 years," he said. "Until he got his publishing back and now he's out on the road. I've been a fan ever since he started his band, a guy called John Fogerty. So right now, [we'll] do a John Fogerty song, just to give him some PRS!"

Daltrey's comment is a reference to the Performing Right Society, a British music copyright collective responsible for distributing royalties to songwriters and composers.

You can view a complete set list, plus fan-filmed footage from the show, below.

Roger Daltrey's Thoughts on Public Set Lists

Daltrey recently expressed some strong opinions on a particular trend in live music: the sharing of set lists.

"Too many people reveal songs," Daltrey told Billboard. "There's no surprises left with concerts these days, 'cause everybody wants to see the set list.

"I'm fucking sick of it," he continued. "The Internet's ruined the live shows for me. Who wants to know what's coming next? People forget about surprises. I can't stand it."

As for his current solo tour, Daltrey is aiming to utilize a lot of acoustic elements.

"I just want to branch out and do something different, where I've got different instrumentation and I can stop using tape loops," he explained. "It just creates a whole new sound and allows me the freedom as a singer to put some other people's songs in I've been fond of over the years. It's gonna be quite interesting. I'm just determined to enjoy myself and explore the freedom I've got to do what I want to do on this tour, and let's see where it ends up."

Daltrey's tour will continue on June 12 in Wolf Trap, Virginia.

Watch Roger Daltrey Perform 'Won't Get Fooled Again'

Watch Roger Daltrey Perform 'Baba O'Riley'

Watch Roger Daltrey Perform CCR's 'Have You Ever Seen the Rain?'

Roger Daltrey, 6/10/24, The Keswick Theatre, Glenside, Pennsylvania, Set List

1. "Let My Love Open the Door" (Pete Townshend cover)

2. "Freedom Ride" (Taj Mahal cover)

3. "Who Are You" (The Who song)

4. "Waiting for a Friend"

5. "After the Fire"

6. "Days of Light"

7. "Giving It All Away" (Leo Sayer cover)

8. "The Kids Are Alright" (The Who song)

9. "Another Tricky Day" (The Who song)

10. "Squeeze Box" (The Who song)

11. "Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who song)

12. "Going Back Home" (Wilko Johnson & Roger Daltrey cover)

13. "As Long as I Have You"

14. "Baba O'Riley" (The Who song)

15. "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)

16. "Without Your Love"