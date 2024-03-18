The Who’s Roger Daltrey Slates Intimate North American Shows

Roger Daltrey will return to songs by the Who this summer during an intimate tour of theaters and amphitheaters in the U.S. and Canada. He's also promising some solo material and special question-and-answer sessions.

Stops include Boston, Detroit and Indianapolis. A complete list of the nine-city tour is below. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday at 10AM local time. Local venues will have more pre-sale information. Check thewho.com for other details.

The Who's most recent dates were in 2022 during the "Hits Back" tour. Who touring members Simon Townshend (guitar), Billy Nicholls (mandolin) and Katie Jacoby (violin) rejoin Daltrey for these newly announced shows. Special guests on select dates include KT Tunstall and Dan Bern.

Daltrey and bandmate Pete Townshend recently appeared on a charity update of Mark Knopfler's "Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)," which featured more than 60 rock stars. Proceeds benefit the Teenage Cancer Trust, where Daltrey is an honorary patron; and Teen Cancer America, which was cofounded by Daltrey and Townshend. The single is available now.

Roger Daltrey 2024 North American Solo Tour

June 12: Wolf Trap – Filene Center in Vienna, VA*

June 14: OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, ON*

June 16: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts / Bethel, NY*

June 18: The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY*

June 20: Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, MA*

June 22: Tanglewood – The Koussevitzky Music Shed in Lenox, MA*

June 25: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre in Detroit, MI**

June 27: Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, IN**

June 29: The Pavilion at Ravinia in Highland Park, IL*

*-Featuring KT Tunstall

**-Featuring Dan Bern

