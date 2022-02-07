The Who Announce 2022 ‘The Who Hits Back’ Tour Dates

The Who have announced a series of 2022 concert dates, billed as the Who Hits Back!

The tour will kick off on April 22 in Ft. Lauderdale and wrap up on Nov. 5 in Las Vegas. These are the first full-band performances for the Who since February 2020. The Who will once again be joined by an orchestra at each performance, which will feature songs from across their entire career.

You can see all 29 tour dates below.

"Pete [Townshend] and I said we'd be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait two years for the privilege," singer Roger Daltrey said in a press release announcing the tour. "This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around. So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everybody back together - the band, the crew and the fans."

Daltrey had planned to appear at a handful of solo dates last year but was forced to cancel them amid continuing pandemic concerns. "When I booked these shows several months ago, I was confident that things would be back to normal by August, but due to the uncertainty of the current travel situation and the challenges for a [U.K.] act to be able to perform in the [U.S.], I have reluctantly decided to cancel the shows," Daltrey wrote on Facebook at the time. Daltrey also noted to Rolling Stone last year that it's been difficult to book venues because so many artists have been trying to reschedule postponed shows.

"I was relieved, in a sense, that I didn’t have to tour," guitarist Townshend told Rolling Stone last year. "I would have done an OK job, I’m sure. But I felt like I needed a break, but I think everyone else did, too. ... There’s a part of me that doesn’t like this idea of going off on tour. It’s not something that I’ve ever really liked. Unfortunately, it does appear that I’m good at it."

The Who Hits Back! Tour Dates 2022

April 22 – Hard Rock @ Hollywood, FL

April 24 – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena @ Jacksonville, FL

April 27 – Amalie Arena @ Tampa, FL

April 20 – New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 3 – Moody Center ATX @ Austin, TX

May 2 – American Airlines Center @ Dallas, TX

May 8 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion @ The Woodlands, TX

May 10 – Paycom Center @ Oklahoma City, TX

May 13 – FedEx Forum @ Memphis, TN

May 15 – TQL Stadium @ Cincinnati, OH

May 18 – TD Garden @ Boston, MA

May 20 – Wells Fargo Center @ Philadelphia, PA

May 23 – Capital One Arena @ Washington, D.C.

May 26 – Madison Square Garden @ New York City, NY

May 28 – Bethel Woods Center of the Arts @ Bethel, NY

Oct 2 – Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, ON

Oct 4 – Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI

Oct 7 – UBS Arena @ Elmont, NY

Oct 9 – Schottenstein Center @ Columbus, OH

Oct 12 – United Center @ Chicago, IL

Oct 14 – Enterprise Center @ St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 – Ball Arena @ Denver, CO

Oct 20 – Moda Center @ Portland, OR

Oct 22 – Climate Pledge Arena @ Seattle, WA

Oct 26 – Golden 1 Center @ Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 – Honda Center @ Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 – Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 – Dolby Live @ Las Vegas, NV

Nov 5 – Dolby Live @ Las Vegas, NV