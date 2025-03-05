Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward to Tour North America
Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues will tour North America in April and May.
These dates will serve as a continuation of his Blue World Tour, which launched in 2024. Hayward will perform the first of these shows on April 15 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, followed by concerts in cities like Atlanta, Minneapolis and more before this leg of the tour wraps on May 20 in San Francisco.
A complete list of show dates can be viewed below.
Following his shows in North America, Hayward will head to the United Kingdom for a string of October performances.
Justin Hayward Is Considering a New Solo Album
Hayward previously told UCR that he's interested in recording more of his solo music, but that touring has taken priority lately.
"I'm very lucky that there's always kind of an outlet. But I'm not under any pressure now," he explained. "So I'm often just writing for myself. I know it's kind of selfish, I suppose, but I'm just writing for my own pleasure. I have a number of pieces in the bottom drawer that I keep returning to. One day, I'll put them all right. At the moment, I'm offered a lot on the road. That's taking up a lot of my time.
Justin Hayward, The Blue World Tour, 2025 Dates
April 15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker
April 16 - Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theatre
April 18 – Clearwater, FL @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
April 19 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
April 21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
April 23 - Atlanta, GA @ CenterStage
April 27 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
April 29 – Peoria, IL @ Scottish Rite Theatre
May 1 – St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theatre
May 2 – Brookfield, WI @ Sharon Lynne Wilson Centere for the Arts
May 10 – Coquitlam, BC @ Great Canadian Casino Vancouver
May 13 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Arts Live – Pantages Theater
May 15 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theatre
May 17 – Stateline, NV @ Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
May 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts